Provision Of Quality Healthcare Facilities To Masses Govt's Foremost Priority: Prime Minister

Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appreciating the measures taken for the provision of health cards to general public in the province of Punjab said the provision of quality healthcare facilities to masses was the government's foremost priority.

He regretted that as attention was given on the protection of poor in the country's health system in the past, the provision of health cards will enable the poor and deserving to benefit from the quality healthcare facilities.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress on the provision of health cards in Punjab province.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and senior officers were present in the meeting which was also attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht through video-link.

The meeting was apprised of the recent approval by Punjab cabinet regarding the provision of 100 percent universal health coverage in the province.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress on the provision of health cards to 100 percent population in Punjab by the end of this year and the achievement of set targets.

It was told that with the completion of process of health cards provision to seven districts in Punjab by June 2021, the whole population of the province will be provided with health cards by December 2021.

