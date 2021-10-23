Provision of quality healthcare facilities top priority of govt: Dr. Rubaba

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that providing conducive environment and better facilities for doctors and medical staff to perform their duties was the key to strengthening the healthcare system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that providing conducive environment and better facilities for doctors and medical staff to perform their duties was the key to strengthening the healthcare system.

She said this while addressing inaugural function of Doctors Canteen at Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital here on Friday.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of BMC Dr Mir Noorullah Musa Khel, Young Doctors Association (YDA) President Dr Ahmed Abbas Baloch, General Secretary Dr Abdul Malik Kakar, Dr Yasir Achakzai and Dr Bahar Shah were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, she inaugurated the canteen and said that provision of quality healthcare facilities in the province were the top priority of the government. The department directly or indirectly affiliated with health sector and would have to make efforts to bring more improvements, it can only be achieved through joint efforts, she noted.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by the hospital management and the satisfaction of the doctors and medical staff on duty, Dr. Rubaba said "We are satisfied that the doctors and medical staff providing medical services are satisfied with the steps taken.

Appreciating the performance of MS, BMC Dr. Noorullah Musa Khel and his team, she reiterated her commitment to make BMC the ideal medical institution of Balochistan.

On this occasion, the MS of BMC Dr. Noorullah Musakhel said the provision of medical services in the canteen and hospital set up for doctors under public-private partnership.

He also appreciated BMC staff, YDA officials and duty officers for taking steps for the betterment of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over it.