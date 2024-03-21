Provision Of Quality Medicines To Be Ensured
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 07:26 PM
The Policy Board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken a decisive step towards the provision of quality medicines and eradication of spurious and falsified drugs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Policy Board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken a decisive step towards the provision of quality medicines and eradication of spurious and falsified drugs.
In a meeting of DRAP Policy Board, the board directed all the pharmaceutical companies to print barcodes on the packaging of all local and imported pharmaceutical and biological drugs for human use within one month from today.
The board also directed DRAP to closely monitor the compliance and take all the measures including legal actions to ensure the compliance.
This initiative aligns with global practices and standards, emphasizing the importance of robust supply chain management in the pharmaceutical industry.
The meeting was informed that DRAP is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of therapeutic goods in Pakistan and protecting the public from spurious and falsified products.
The meeting was attended by expert members of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of DRAP and Directors of various Divisions of DRAP.
Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination chaired the meeting.
Recent Stories
Quality of essential items monitoring on daily basis: Commissioner
SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election
Health activists appreciate IMF recommendations for uniform tax structure on tob ..
South Punjab schools to witness Miyawaki boom with plantation of 3.8m saplings
IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme
WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%
Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quality of essential items monitoring on daily basis: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election8 minutes ago
-
Health activists appreciate IMF recommendations for uniform tax structure on tobacco products3 minutes ago
-
South Punjab schools to witness Miyawaki boom with plantation of 3.8m saplings3 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons8 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals21 minutes ago
-
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence22 minutes ago
-
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education22 minutes ago
-
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI24 minutes ago
-
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day24 minutes ago
-
Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered24 minutes ago