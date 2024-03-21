Provision of quality medicines to be ensured

The Policy Board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken a decisive step towards the provision of quality medicines and eradication of spurious and falsified drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Policy Board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken a decisive step towards the provision of quality medicines and eradication of spurious and falsified drugs.

In a meeting of DRAP Policy Board, the board directed all the pharmaceutical companies to print barcodes on the packaging of all local and imported pharmaceutical and biological drugs for human use within one month from today.

The board also directed DRAP to closely monitor the compliance and take all the measures including legal actions to ensure the compliance.

This initiative aligns with global practices and standards, emphasizing the importance of robust supply chain management in the pharmaceutical industry.

The meeting was informed that DRAP is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of therapeutic goods in Pakistan and protecting the public from spurious and falsified products.

The meeting was attended by expert members of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of DRAP and Directors of various Divisions of DRAP.

Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination chaired the meeting.