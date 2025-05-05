Open Menu

Provision Of Quality Services On Motorways To Be Ensured: Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Provision of quality services on motorways to be ensured: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Ali Sher Mehsud, on Monday said that as per the instructions of Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, the provision of the best services to passengers on the motorways is the top priority.

He emphasized that the supply of substandard goods at rest areas will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The sale of food items at high prices will no longer be allowed. No compromise will be made on the arrangements for cleanliness at rest areas, he said this while chairing an important meeting regarding motorways here, in which issues related to the improvement of rest areas on the motorways were discussed, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Communications Ali Sher Mehsud further said that the Motorway Police and NHA officials should immediately form joint teams for the improvement of rest areas and representatives of the concerned district authorities and provincial food departments should also join the team.

Strict action is necessary against shopkeepers charging exorbitant rates in rest areas. Strict action should also be taken against poor sanitation arrangements in rest areas.

Ali Sher Mehsud further said that as per the instructions of Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem, travel on motorways will be turned into a pleasant and memorable experience. In case of supply of substandard and expensive food items to the public, inform the concerned authorities immediately.

Senior officials including Inspector General Motorways Police, NHA top level officers and representatives of other departments attended the meeting.

