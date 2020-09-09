Provision of quality, subsidized flour to people, a top priority: Qalandar Lodhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Wednesday inspected flour mills in districts Mardan and Charsaada and directed the authorities concerned to cancel the official quota of Gandaf Flour Mill, Mardan for not grinding wheat on time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Wednesday inspected flour mills in districts Mardan and Charsaada and directed the authorities concerned to cancel the official quota of Gandaf Flour Mill, Mardan for not grinding wheat on time.

He also issued orders for taking departmental action against district food department officials for not checking flour mills on daily basis.

The minister also presided over a meeting in Commissioner office Mardan and discussed supply of subsidized flour to people and other issues related to flour mills.

He also inspected various flour mills in Charsadda district and held a meeting with the district administration to ensure smooth supply of flour.

The minister taking action on complaints against staff of district food department has ordered for legal action against officials who were not performing duties satisfactorily.

Food Department Director Zubair Ahmed and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Qalandir Lodhi said the supply of quality and subsidized flour to the people was the top priority of the government.

He directed the food department and district administrations to ensure daily checking of flour mills across the province.

He said that legal action should be taken against those flour mills which did not grind wheat on time, while instructing the officers concerned to ensure checking of mills on daily basis.

He warned that the legal action would be taken against the officer who did not check the flour mills regularly.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that he was personally supervising the flour mills on the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that no compromise would be made on timely grinding of wheat and quality of flour as it was the government's aim to provide relief to the people.