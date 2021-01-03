Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology (S&IT) Ziaullah Bangash Saturday said that the provision of fast and reliable internet service across the province including newly merged districts (NMDs) top agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ):Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology (S&IT) Ziaullah Bangash Saturday said that the provision of fast and reliable internet service across the province including newly merged districts (NMDs) top agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding provision of internet facility in all districts in the office of KP Information Technology Board here, he said that all stakeholders including federal, provincial and telecommunication department were on the same page over the matter of the provision of telephone and internet facilities to people.

Beside, Director Finance, IT Board, Mohammad Munim, Deputy Director Imran Khan and Project Manager Jawad Khan, the representatives of different telecommunication companies and other higher authorities were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor to KP CM termed the provision of internet facility in all districts including merged districts as need of the hour and said that in this connection, the provincial government has provide all necessary documents to federal government and was hopeful of maximum progress on the resolution of the problems during the current financial year.

Quoting Universal Service Fund, the Managing Director (MD) IT Board, Sahibzada Ali Mahmood said that they are in constant contact with Universal Service Fund, adding they are hopeful of maximum positive results in this regard till the month of June this year.

He further said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government was taking serious steps for promotion of tourism in the province and in this connection best internet facilities have been provided in all tourism centres.

On this occasion, the representative of Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) said that the company had completed the supply of internet in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through fibre optic.

Keeping in view the promotion of tourism, he said the provision of internet was continued from Malakand up to Bahrain while fibre optic was also available in Chitral. He said that 80% work on fibre optic was completed in district Khyber while the provision of the facility was also continue in Ghalanai and Yakaghund areas of district Mohmand.

The PTCL representative said that fibre was also laid in tehsil Khar, Bajaur as well as in some areas of Kurram and Orakzai districts. In Waziristan, he said the internet facility was being supplied in Wana, Miran Shah and Shakai areas through fibre optic.

The representatives of other telecom companies also briefed the Advisor on Science and Information Technology regarding their services while two mobile companies had been released funds from Universal Fund Service for provision of G3 services in Chitral, Lower Dir and Upper Dir.