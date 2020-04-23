UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Relief Goods To Artists Of Karachi Appreciated

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Provision of relief goods to artists of Karachi appreciated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Raja Azhar on Thursday praised the Sindh Minister for Culture for taking a good steps for distributing stipend among the deserving artists, has also urged to provide relief goods and financial assistance to deserving artists of Karachi.

He expressed these views after a call from the Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah, says a press release issued here.

Raja Azhar had asked the minister for issuing stipend to the deserving artists.

The PTI lawmaker said that there were also artists in the city and the government should provide relief goods and other assistance to them.

He said that the artists played an important role in keeping alive the culture of the province.

The activities pertaining to culture had been ceased due to the coronavirus in the city.

In light of the current situation something should also be done for the artists living in the metropolis, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches If ..

27 minutes ago

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

42 minutes ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

1 hour ago

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as ..

2 hours ago

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.