Provision of relief goods to artists of Karachi appreciated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Raja Azhar on Thursday praised the Sindh Minister for Culture for taking a good steps for distributing stipend among the deserving artists, has also urged to provide relief goods and financial assistance to deserving artists of Karachi.

He expressed these views after a call from the Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah, says a press release issued here.

Raja Azhar had asked the minister for issuing stipend to the deserving artists.

The PTI lawmaker said that there were also artists in the city and the government should provide relief goods and other assistance to them.

He said that the artists played an important role in keeping alive the culture of the province.

The activities pertaining to culture had been ceased due to the coronavirus in the city.

In light of the current situation something should also be done for the artists living in the metropolis, he added.