ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said provision of relief to the common man and further economic stability were the top priorities of the government.

Expressing his satisfaction over the reports of leading global credit rating entities and financial institutions, the prime minister said a significant milestone had been achieved in the journey towards the economic stability.

The prime minister was addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet, a press release said.

Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh briefed the meeting about the improvement in the economic situation and the acknowledgement of the leading world financial and business entities, and credit companies.

He said despite serious challenges, due to the government's efforts, the economic stability was achieved.

The four leading financial institutes, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Bank and Moody's had lauded improvement in Pakistan's economy.

He said due the improvement in the financial outlook and the economic indicators, the confidence of local and foreign investors had increased as the investment prospects had also been further widened.

Dr Shaikh apprised that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had witnessed an increase by 286 per cent as compared to the previous year. The stock market had touched 40,000 points after a period of eight months.

He said the imports volume also witnessed an increase of 10 per cent whereas positive results were achieved in terms of dollar.

The prime minister opined that the people should be kept informed about the economic achievements, so that further confidence of the business community could be boosted.