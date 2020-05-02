UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Relief To Daily Wagers Govt's Top Most Priority: Faisal Javed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:26 PM

Provision of relief to daily wagers govt's top most priority: Faisal Javed

Senator, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Faisal Javed Saturday said that in current situation, provision of relief to weaker segments of society, especially, labour and daily-wager class was the top most priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Senator, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Faisal Javed Saturday said that in current situation, provision of relief to weaker segments of society, especially, labour and daily-wager class was the top most priority of the government.

Talking to a private news channel he said the daily wagers and laborers in current situation were suffering badly, while our religion teaches us to provide fundamental rights to poor.

He said islam has taught us to pay the laborer his wages before his sweat dries. In the Holy month of Ramazan the labor class needs more attention.

Pakistan is a developing country and the situation in Pakistan is different as compared to developed countries. Almost 25% of our people have been living below than poverty line.

The government was making all out efforts to facilitate the daily wagers as much as possible, he added.

