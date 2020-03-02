Provision of relief to low-income groups, foremost responsibility of State: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that provision of relief to low-income segments of the society and adhering to their basic needs, was the foremost responsibility of the State

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that provision of relief to low-income segments of the society and adhering to their basic needs, was the foremost responsibility of the State.

Chairing a meeting regarding provision of relief to low-income groups, the prime minister said, the government was trying its level best and committed to ensuring meeting basic requirements of low-income segments of the society.

He said the government was providing subsidy to provide basic essential commodities through utility stores network so that such people could easily purchase flour, ghee, sugar, and pulses like daily-use commodities on affordable prices.

The prime minister directed to deliberate upon the proposals to provide further relief to the low-income people so that doable proposals could be possibly implemented.

About shelter homes and Ehsaas kitchens programme of the present government, the prime minister said that this programme was practical manifestation of government's commitment to assist and take care of the down-trodden segments of the society.

The prime minister appreciated partnership of private sector and well-off people with the government in this noble cause to assist the helpless and weak segments of the society .

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Advisor on Reforms Dr Isharat Hussain, Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and senior officials.

Various proposals were presented to the prime minister to further improve the multiple initiatives of the government to provide relief to low-income segments of the society.

Dr Sania Nishtar also informed the prime minister about progress on the ongoing afresh survey about poverty.

Meanwhile, the prime minister in a twitter message said that it was good to see Cabinet decisions to reduce inflation, including subsidy on products through Utility Stores, has started to bear fruit.

He said that inflation rate for February showed decline by more than two percent versus January.

"We will continue pursuing measures to bring down inflation & reduce burden on citizens," the primeminister said.