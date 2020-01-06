Provision of residential plots priority of govt: KP Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that provision of residential plots to the deserving people in the province under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was the top priority of the incumbent government for which a comprehensive plan was being implemented

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that provision of residential plots to the deserving people in the province under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was the top priority of the incumbent government for which a comprehensive plan was being implemented.

He directed to expedite the implementation of the proposed plan for establishing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) City Nowshera.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, CPEC City Nowshera and Peshawar Model Town at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM on merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Housing Hassan Mahmood, Deputy Commissioners of the respective Districts and others. The meeting was briefed regarding progress, activities, responsibilities and timelines for each project under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The Chief Minister was informed that possession of 40,000 Kanal of land has already been taken for the establishment of CPEC City Nowshera whereas the possession of additional 40,000 Kanal of land was under process in which reservations of the locals will be resolved soon after meeting with the concerned authorities.

The Chief Minister directed the completion of the project on priority basis and also directed to convene another meeting with regard to CPEC city Nowshera.

The Chief Minister also directed to design a comprehensive action plan to ensure implementation of the housing programme in District Hangu and Peshawar Model Town.

The chief Minister was also informed on the progress made so far regarding CPEC City Nowshera and Peshawar Model Town in addition to projects completed under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Projects near to completion and ongoing schemes.

The meeting was told that summary for Surizai Housing Scheme has already been approved for which the pre-PDWP will be made possible this month.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government was playing its due role in the implementation of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme through which deserving people of the province will be provide plots on easy installments. He said that their aim is to provide facilities to common man in each and every sector.