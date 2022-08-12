National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Friday said that Pakistan was blessed with major portion of youth population and provision of fundamental rights to youth would ensure bright future of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Friday said that Pakistan was blessed with major portion of youth population and provision of fundamental rights to youth would ensure bright future of the country.

He expressed these views while chairing the first ever child convention held in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebration of 1st Constituent Assembly in National Assembly Hall.

"It was our collective responsibility to ensure fundamental rights of education, health and security to children as the bright future of the country was interlinked with the vibrant youth," he added.

While mentioning the significance of children to ensure bright future of the country, he said that there was need to secure our each child so that he or she could be productive part of the society.

He said that the next 75 years would be built by these children and this convention would make our children well aware to the country's Parliamentary democracy.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan would continue to strive for legislating for children rights.

While appreciating the Services of Sweet Homes to support the needy children, he stressed the need to support such cause .

While mentioning about various initiatives of National Assembly Secretariat for engaging youth like youth internship and visits of school and children to Parliament house , the speaker said that engaging children in legislative matters would make them feel ownership of this system.

During children convention, children of all segments of schools asked questions regarding their important issues and Parliamentarians replied the questions.

The issues were related to child Labor, Single National Curriculum, Child Harassment, and lack of health and education opportunities.

The children also delivered speeches on diverse topics.

All the participants praised the initiative of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for inviting children first time in the parliament house.

A unanimous declaration was also adopted where it was re- affirmed that our children were asset and we would continue to protect them.

It was also committed that children would be provided all fundamental rights to ensure bright future of the country.

The Convention on Children was attended by the parliamentarians and large number of children from the government and private sector schools.