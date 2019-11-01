UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Rights To Women Vital For Development: Women University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan

Provision of rights to women vital for development: Women University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan

Women University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan Friday said that the provision of rights to women in the society was critical for development adding they must end discrimination against womenfolk

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Women University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan Friday said that the provision of rights to women in the society was critical for development adding they must end discrimination against womenfolk.

He said this while addressing a seminar on women digital empowerment at Women University Swabi. The seminar was jointly organized by the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar and Women University Swabi.

Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan said that gender bias was still deeply embedded in their society and cultures. He said that economies, political and social empowerment of women would allow them to play important role in the development of the country.

Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan said, "Women and girls in our society face unacceptable levels of discrimination and abuse". He said, "We should give full rights and end the discrimination against women and girls".

He commented the efforts of Institute of Management Sciences for taking the step for empowering women digitally. He said that women were facing hardships and threats to their lives, health and well being as a result of being overburdened with work and of their lack of power and influence.

Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan said that the empowerment of women and the improvement of their political, social and economic status was essential for the achievement of sustainable development.

Prof Dr. Imtiaz also highlighted the initiatives taken to solve the problems of students and faculty in the university.

While speaking to the students and faculty member, the Joint Director of IM Sciences, Prof. Dr Usman Ghani said that women digital empowerment was a very good initiative of the KP government and they thanks the generous financial support of the GIZ and Swiss Agency for Development(SDC).

He said the WDE portal was IT-based dialogue and feedback mechanism which would engage women digitally in solving their problems. He said that the feedback mechanism would also allow women and girls to give their suggestions and recommendation for legislation in the province for the bring improvement in their lives.

The seminar was followed by the question answer session and the student appreciated the efforts and initiative of IMSciences for the betterment of women.

