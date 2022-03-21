Provision of safe, nutritious food to public top priority: Atif Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Monday said that provision of safe and nutritious food to the public was the top priority of the government, for which they were taking appropriate steps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Monday said that provision of safe and nutritious food to the public was the top priority of the government, for which they were taking appropriate steps.

Addressing a media sensitization session here, he said that the provincial cabinet has approved draft bill of the Food Fortification Act 2021, which aims to provide important vitamins, including iron, folic acid, in flour, ghee and edible oils, adding that it would soon be approved by the provincial assembly.

The event was organized by the Food Department with the collaboration of Nutrition International Pakistan.

Minister Food Atif Khan said malnutrition have massive adverse implications on both health indicators and the economy.

He asked media persons to assist the government in large scale awareness in tackling the issue, adding the Food Safety Authority is already working round the clock to ensure quality food for the people.

He added the Government has also set up seven mobile Food Testing Laboratories for the divisional headquarters, and in the upcoming budget, it would be extended to further districts.

Atif Khan added that directions have been given to Food Safety Authority to intensify the crackdown against food adulteration throughout the province; specifically focusing on the canteens and food outlets in the premises of hospitals, schools, colleges and other educational institutes.

He said the government is also working on digitization and moving towards a paperless government for transparency. He said the government is working to provide online access for availing various services, and seven citizen facilitation centres would be established in the initial phase.

He said the government has approved eight billion rupees for IT related training, and around 100,000 youths would be trained in the programme.

While addressing the event Secretary Food, Mushtaq Ahmad said media has a very important role in sensitizing the public.

He said the legislation for food fortification is very important for controlling stunted growth and ensuring the provision of nutritious food to the people.

Dr Irfan Ullah, National Programme Manager Nutrition International said Malnutrition is a global problem, characteristic with macro and micro-nutrients deficiencies. Iron, iodine, Zinc, Vitamin A & D, Vitamin B 12, and Folic acid are the major micro-nutrient deficiencies.

He said Nutrition International has installed 2,333 micro feeders in around 1,000 flour mills in the country. He said they also support the edible oil and ghee mills for ensuring Vitamin A & D in their products.