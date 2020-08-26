UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Safety Items About COVID-19 To Policemen Continue

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:25 PM

Provision of safety items about COVID-19 to policemen continue

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said timely provision of safety items regarding the Covid-19 with SOPs should continue to officials deputed on security of Majalis and procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said timely provision of safety items regarding the Covid-19 with SOPs should continue to officials deputed on security of Majalis and procession.

The IG directed that policemen should perform their duties on high alert besides spirit of public service.

As per direction of the additional IG welfare and finance, a letter regarding distribution of safety equipments had been sent to the CCPO Lahore, City police officers and DPOs in which instructions had been given regarding safety equipments like surgical masks, surgical gloves, coverall gowns, hand sanitizers and goggles.

According to the letter, during Muharram, safety equipments had been provided inall districts as 133,00 gowns, 22,548 surgical masks and 16,950 surgical gloves, 1,795 litersanitizers and 2,050 goggles had been provided.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Alert Muharram

Recent Stories

More space for youth in entertainment industry urg ..

41 seconds ago

Commissioner, RPO visit Khanewal to review securit ..

42 seconds ago

Adequate resources to be provided to PHA for beaut ..

44 seconds ago

Election of Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed

46 seconds ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Persons Mi ..

52 seconds ago

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.