Provision Of Security Net To Poor People Primary Responsibility Of State: President

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:55 PM

Appreciating the just and apolitical approach followed by 'Ehsas' Program and BISP in executing their programmes, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that provision of social security net to the economically distressed and unprivileged strata of society was the primary responsibility of the State

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Appreciating the just and apolitical approach followed by 'Ehsas' Program and BISP in executing their programmes, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that provision of social security net to the economically distressed and unprivileged strata of society was the Primary responsibility of the State.

The President said this while chairing a briefing on Ehsas Programme and BISP during his visit to BISP Headquarter. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Chairperson BISP Dr. Sania Nishtar and senior officials were present on the occasion. The President emphasized the need for effective coordination with the private organizations working in the area of social welfare to broaden the outreach of these programmes.

Appreciating the work of National Socio-economic Registry for keeping latest database, he said that collection and digitalization of data was of paramount significance for the success and effective implementation of these programs.

He underscored the need for using modern technology like smart phone applications and mobile wallets to ensure transparency in the payment process.

He added Waseela-e-Taleem program needed further vigor to improve girl enrollment in schools.Speaking on the BISP's programme on nutrition, the President said that public awareness campaigns through various medium must be launched to address the issues of malnutrition and stunting.

The President further appreciated the BISP graduation program andhoped that it would transform the recipients into income-earning individualthrough skill development that would eventually lift them out of poverty.

