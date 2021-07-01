Provision of security to industrialists, business community top priority: DIG Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirvais Niaz Thursday paid a visit to Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) along with District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar, Additional SP Haripur Muhammad Ayaz Khan and other police officers.

Mirwais Niaz while addressing the participants said the role of industry in the national development is of utmost importance while the provision of security to industrialists and workers is the top priority of Hazara Police.

He said that to provide the best security to the industrialists, traders and general public of Haripur, security cameras will soon be installed at all important places of the district including commercial centers, industrial areas and across the city.

DIG Hazara disclosed that installation of cameras will be the first security project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a control room will also be set up where police will be on high alert round the clock and any information received will be dealt with quick response, in case of any accident or crime camera would save the footage in the control room and later it would be utilized for the investigation purpose, adding Mirvais Niaz said.

He said that for the new Hattar police station provincial government has provided the land where construction of the building would be started soon, the new police station would further improve the security of the Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) and would also provide relief to the industrialists.

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus manufacturers, factory owners and the business community faced a lot of difficulties, now the government has relaxed the lockdown which will alleviate the plight of the industrialists, the DIG Hazara said.

He stated that Hazara police is cooperating with not only the industrialists and businesspersons of Haripur but with the entire regional community.

Mirvais Niaz said that mutual relations of police and industrialists of Haripur and HIE are exemplary and are useful in resolving the issues of the area.

Police and industrialists must work together to establish industrial peace so that peace can prevail in the region and employment opportunities can be created, adding DIG saidHe said that if the industrialists would invest more the people will be provided more employment opportunities, which will also reduce the crime rate in the society.

Earlier, on his arrival officials and members of HCCI warmly welcomed him while President Chamber of Commerce Shahbaz Majeed, Vice President Amjad Chughtai and former President Safdar Zaman Shah were also present on the occasion.