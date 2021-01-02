UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Shelter To Poor Topmost Priority Of Imran Khan: Musarrat Cheema

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Provision of shelter to poor topmost priority of Imran Khan: Musarrat Cheema

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesperson Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Saturday said it was topmost priority of the PM Imran Khan to give shelter to the deserving people from low income group and committed to expand this project in future.

Talking to ptv, she hailed that the concept of Shelter homes has been taken from Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of compassion to facilitate the destitute and helpless people, while upholding their self-respect.

Prime Minister has also launched a Ehsas project for poor and middle class people which help solve economic issues of the deprived people.

The project was brainchild of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has pledged to turn Pakistan into Medina-like social welfare state.

She said Shelter homes (Panagha) project was a welfare initiative and vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has pledged to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like social welfare state.

Cheema said Punjab Information Technology board has devised the IT-based system to digitally monitor the shelter homes and all shelter homes are being collecting required data every day.

The PTI government in the country's history has develop the best system to facilitate the hapless stratus, she mentioned.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention and directed to concern departments for provide best and quality services to deserving people staying at shelter homes across the country.

