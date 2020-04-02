Provision of speedy, correct information duty of Info Dept: Ajmal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information, Ajmal Wazir has directed the authorities of the Information Department that the provision of immediate, correct and verified information to people is responsibility of the department.

Presiding over a meeting of the Information Department here Thursday, he termed the dedicated work during the current critical situation and visible presence of the department as welcoming. He directed the department to work with full capacity. Beside, Secretary Information, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Director General, Imdadullah and Director Bahramand Durrani, other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary Information while briefing the Advisor on Information regarding the activities and strategy of the department said that a communication strategy was being evolved and implemented for adopting of precautionary steps to protect people from the coronavirus, its affects and timely awareness of the people regarding the welfare-oriented steps of the government in this regard. He was informed that during the current circumstances, the officers and employees of the department were working in three shifts.

On this occasion, the advisor on information was also given detailed briefing regarding advertising policy, establishment of new FM Radio stations and development schemes of the department.

The advisor directed that in current changing situation, the department should have to work proactively to modernize its strategy and guaranteeing the usage of the modern means of media like social and digital media in the larger interest of the people.

He said that the government was fully aware of its responsibility and will guarantee the provision of resources to department in this regard.

The advisor on information said that the peculiar situation has also increased the role of media and now it should also have to work with responsibility.

He directed for bringing improvement in the regional offices of the department and keeping of close liaison of these offices with local administration and local political leadership. He said that districts were the Primary source of information and attentive staff possible prevention of the menace of disinformation. Therefore, he directed further activation of the regional offices.

He also directed early activation of operationalization of FM Radio stations in merged districts and termed the provision of correct information to the people of the region as need of the hour and added that FM Radios have crucial role in this regard.