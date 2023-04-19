UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Standard Education To Children Top Priority: Khalid Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Wednesday said that providing standard education to children was the district administration's top priority and every possible cooperation will be ensured for this purpose.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee of the Education Department for the month of March 2023.

The DC said that the Department of Education and Monitoring Authority will play its role in monitoring and ensuring the effective implementation of standard education in all schools throughout the district. It will also be ensured that children have access to better educational opportunities and environments.

Earlier, DM Education Monitoring Authority, Adeqa Qureshi, briefed the meeting on the performance of March 2023 and the performance of the previous Steering Committee meeting and monthly progress.

DC emphasized improving education and providing essential facilities in schools and issued directions to the DEOs in this regard.

Khalid Iqbal stressed the implementation of new teaching methods in line with the demands of students for distance learning. He issued instructions regarding the appointment of school administrative staff, availability of water and electricity in schools, maintenance of schools, and resolution of boundary wall issues.

District Education Officer Muhammad Tanveer Malik, DMO Education Monitoring Authority Aaida Qureshi, DEO Female, SD Communication and Works Department, Representative District Accounts Office and other officials of the education department attended the meeting.

