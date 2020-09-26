Provision of subsidised flour to markets ordered

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Fazal Hakeem Khan Saturday directed district food authorities to ensure provision of subsidised flour to markers

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Fazal Hakeem Khan Saturday directed district food authorities to ensure provision of subsidised flour to markers.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss availability of subsidised flour to markets of the area here .

He directed district food department to ensure provision of flour to markets on government rates.

He said that action would be taken against those found guilty of overpricing and hoarding of flour.

Fazal Hakim said that he would visit all the markets of the city to check rates of flour adding resources would be utilised for facilitation and relief of the people.