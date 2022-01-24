UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Subsidy Is Govt Mandate: NEPRA

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 05:49 PM

Provision of subsidy is govt mandate: NEPRA

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Monday said that provision of subsidy was the mandate of the government

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) had devised Subsidy reform program, approved by the ECC of the Cabinet, to be applied in three phases, after approval of NEPRA, said a press release issued here.

The power regulatory had approved first phase approved and notified on October 1, 2021. Now the Ministry of Energy in Phase-II requested for reduction in total net subsidy and removal of previous slab benefit, it was further said.

The proposed increase would result in reduction in subsidy by Rs 20 billion.

In second phase no increase has been proposed for the protected consumers. Ministry of Energy (Power Division) will bring Phase-II later for NEPRA approval.

