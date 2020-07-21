UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Sui-gas To Every Swat House Priority: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:02 PM

Provision of Sui-gas to every Swat house priority: Minister

Provincial Housing Minister, Dr Amjad Ali on Tuesday has said that provision of Sui-gas connections and all other essential facilities to every house of the constituency was his top most priority

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Housing Minister, Dr Amjad Ali on Tuesday has said that provision of Sui-gas connections and all other essential facilities to every house of the constituency was his top most priority.

He was addressing a gathering after providing Sui-gas supply to Panjgram and Nando Dagg areas along with MNA Salimur Rehman here.

He said addressing issues confronted by the people of Swat was his priority and all available resources would be utilized for the provision of basic amenities to the masses.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued directives for addressing issues of the KP people and all his team was working on it.

He said work was underway to provide Sui-gas facility to the remaining areas of Swat and the day was not far when every house of the district will have this facility.

He said with provision of Sui-gas facility, the people of Swat will get a big relief and especially our forests will flourish as illegal tree cutting for fire purposes will be discouraged.

