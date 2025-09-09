Provision of timely medical aid to public crucial for formation of healthy society: DC Kalat

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kalat, Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Tuesday said that timely and uninterrupted provision of medical facilities to the public is essential for the formation of a healthy society.
He expressed these views while talking to medical officers and medical staff on the occasion of a surprise visit to the District Teaching Hospital Kalat.
On this occasion, District TB Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Zehri informed the Deputy Commissioner about the performance of various departments of the hospital and the problems being faced.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the attendance of staff and doctors in the medical sector should be ensured and the public to be provided with better health-related facilities, adding the government is trying to further improve the health sector.
“No negligence of paramedical staff in the health sector will be tolerated”, he warned.
The DC also checked the attendance of doctors and other staff and visited various departments of the hospital including Emergency OPD, Medicine Store, Leishmaniasis Center, Laboratory, X-ray Room, Male and Female Wards.
He inspected Dental Section, Benazir Development Center, Labor Room, Immunization Center, Eye Section, Dental Section and other departments and reviewed the facilities and problems available in the hospital.
The Deputy Commissioner also met with patients who had come to the hospital for treatment and inquired about the treatment and supply of medicines.
