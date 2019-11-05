Provision of timely,inexpensive justice topmost priority of democratic dispensation: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said provision of timely and inexpensive justice was topmost priority of the present democratic dispensation.

Talking to media persons at Islamabad High Court she thanked Chief Justice Islamabad High Court for providing her a chance to visit the District courts. She said that District courts would be shifted to Judicial Complex in phases.

She said during her visit to Islamabad Kutchehry she came to know about the sorry state of affairs there and brought all the facts in the knowledge of the Prime Minister.The minister said that the Prime Minister who waged political struggle for 23 years has been striving to introduce reforms in all sectors. The present government introduced changes in colonial-era laws and for introduction of pro-people legislation the opposition should extend its support, she added.

Firdous announced that a special committee was being constituted for the resolution of problems related to justice system. The committee would comprise representatives of legal fraternity and officials for Law and Justice Ministry.

Talking about the ongoing sit-in of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), she said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman wanted to hit a sixer on every ball but such approach increases chances of getting out. She advised him to realize that presence in the ground was more important as efforts to hit a six may send him out of political arena. She said that the task of the religious scholars was to resolve problems of the masses. She expressed the hope that Fazalur Rehman would not damage Kashmir cause by his activities.