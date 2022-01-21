UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Top Quality Health Facilities Vision Of Prime Minister: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Friday said that provision of top quality facilities to all citizens was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Friday said that provision of top quality facilities to all citizens was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was visiting the site of under construction Mother and Child Block Ganga Ram Hospital here, while Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid accompanied him.

While reviewing the work of the block, the SAPM said that Mother and Child hospitals would be crucial to improving mother and child health indicators. He said that the Prime Minister had emphasized on need to develop mother and child hospital in his maiden speech.

The Punjab Health Minister said that the newly built 600-bed facility would be a state of the art and one of its kind hospitals. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to provide top quality health facilities to people. She said the block would be completed within a short time, adding that 8 Mother and Child hospitals were being developed in the province.

The minister said the PTI government believed in spending public money on public alone. She said that on important suggestions from the SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan, Health department would further be improved.

Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan reviewed progress in different departments including Operation Theatre, Waiting Areas, Delivery Rooms, Private Rooms, Reception and Wards. The C&W officials and project director apprised the Health Minister and SAPM of progress so far. The SAPM appreciated the contribution and services of Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr. Asif Tufail, DG Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Athar, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Amir Zaman Khan and members of the steering committee were also part of the visiting team. The Steering Committee members included Dr. Imran Waheed, Professor Dr. Ayesha, Dr. Naeem Majeed, Dr. Tayyaba, Dr. Salma and other doctors.

