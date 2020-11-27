Provision of uninterrupted drainage, water facilities to citizens top priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Managing Director Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal Friday said that provision of uninterrupted drainage and water facilities to citizens was top priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Managing Director Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal Friday said that provision of uninterrupted drainage and water facilities to citizens was top priority.

He directed all deputy directors to remain alert in their respective areas to ensure timely resolve the sewerage issues.

MD Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal expressed these views while paying visit to Usmanabad after taking notice of sewerage complaints here.

He expressed dissatisfaction over delay in resolving the sewerage issues in Usmanabad area and called WASA officials concerned on the spot and machinery to resolve the issue.

MD also directed deputy directors to speed-up drive of de-siltation of sewerage lines in their respective areas.