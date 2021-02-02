ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the provision of unnecessary police squads was not only the wastage of state resources but also against the present government's policy.

Expressing his grief over the loss of precious lives in Monday night's accident in Islamabad, he directed to seek the details of police squads provided to various personalities by the federal and provincial governments of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) so that the system could be rationalized.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet, which also prayed for the soul of late Shahid Gondal.

Talking about the ongoing campaign against Qabza Mafia (land grabbers), various ministers told the cabinet that thousands of acres of state land belonging to different government institutions like Civil Aviation and Railways was in illegal occupation.

The cabinet was told that state land worth billions of rupees had been retrieved over the last two and a half years.

Presenting before the cabinet the details of land recovered in Punjab, it was told the state land worth Rs 210 billion had been regained in the province.

It was informed that the land grabbers in the past were not only patronized at official level but leaders of some political parties were also involved in the illegal occupation. So far 8,000 acres of land worth Rs 24 billion had been recovered from 36 political personalities.

Details of people belonging to previous governments and lands recovered from them were also presented before the cabinet.

The cabinet was told that in order to maintain the complete record of state land, recovering state assets from illegal occupations and ensuring their effective use, the National Asset Management Authority was being established and in that respect draft of the proposed law had been sent to the Ministry of Law. After the approval of Law Ministry, the process for giving it legal status would start.

\932\more