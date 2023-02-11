UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Women Rights Indispensable: Antonio Guterres

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Friday said the affirmation of women's rights, breakdown of stereotypes and structural barriers would help women to entrench hurdles in career building and professional life.

"We must do more to promote women and girl scientists through scholarships, internships, and training programs that provide a platform to succeed women in professional life," he said in his message issued by his office in connection with International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

He said that women and girls brought diversity to research, expand the pool of science professionals, and provide fresh perspectives to science and technology, benefiting everyone.

