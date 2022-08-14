Provisional list of candidates issued for by-election in NA-108

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (CEP) has issued provisional list of candidates for by-election in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) scheduled to be held on September 25, 2022.

District Election Commissioner-II/Returning Officer NA-108 Irfan Kausar told APP on Sunday that 14 candidates had filed their nomination papers till closing of last date.

Those who filed nomination papers include: PTI chief Imran Khan Niazi, Farrukh Habib, Dr Arsalan Arshad, Chaudhry Sher Ali of PML-N, Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, Ghulam Mustafa Magan of Awami Justice Party, Shehbaz Ali Gulzar, Abdul Hafeez, Khurram Shehzad, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Siddique, Malik Muhammad Ali Tahir, Sohail Kashif Sandhar Advocate and Rizwan Mehmood.

He said that scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on August 17 while appeals against the nomination papers could be filed up to August 20 and the appellant tribunal would decide the same on August 25.

He said that revised list of candidates would be issued on August 26, whereas, candidates could withdraw their nomination papers by August 27 and the final list of candidates would be displayed on the same day.

The election symbols would be allotted on August 29 while the polling would be heldon September 25, he added.