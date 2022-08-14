UrduPoint.com

Provisional List Of Candidates Issued For By-election In NA-108

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Provisional list of candidates issued for by-election in NA-108

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (CEP) has issued provisional list of candidates for by-election in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) scheduled to be held on September 25, 2022.

District Election Commissioner-II/Returning Officer NA-108 Irfan Kausar told APP on Sunday that 14 candidates had filed their nomination papers till closing of last date.

Those who filed nomination papers include: PTI chief Imran Khan Niazi, Farrukh Habib, Dr Arsalan Arshad, Chaudhry Sher Ali of PML-N, Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, Ghulam Mustafa Magan of Awami Justice Party, Shehbaz Ali Gulzar, Abdul Hafeez, Khurram Shehzad, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Siddique, Malik Muhammad Ali Tahir, Sohail Kashif Sandhar Advocate and Rizwan Mehmood.

He said that scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on August 17 while appeals against the nomination papers could be filed up to August 20 and the appellant tribunal would decide the same on August 25.

He said that revised list of candidates would be issued on August 26, whereas, candidates could withdraw their nomination papers by August 27 and the final list of candidates would be displayed on the same day.

The election symbols would be allotted on August 29 while the polling would be heldon September 25, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Abid Sher Ali Same Muhammad Ali August September Sunday Nomination Papers NA-108

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

17 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

17 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

17 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.