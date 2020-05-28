Provisional Report on Probe Into Pakistani Plane Crash to Be Presented on June 22 -Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) A provisional report on the investigation into the A320 plane crash near Karachi will be presented to the Pakistani cabinet and public on June 22, media reported on Thursday, citing Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar.

Earlier this week, an investigative team from the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety arrived in Pakistan to probe along with technical advisers from Airbus and France's Safran Aircraft Engines the crash of plane with 99 people on board.

Radio Pakistan reported that, according to the minister, the investigation would be fair, impartial and free of any influence.

Sarwar stated that to date, the bodies of 51 crash victims had been identified and handed over to relatives. To identify the remainder investigators would use victims' relatives DNA samples.

Last week, a passenger plane of Pakistan International Airlines crashed into a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Karachi. The Sindh provincial health ministry has confirmed the death of all but two people aboard the plane. A dozen people on the ground were hurt.

Following the incident, the Pakistan authorities announced that Airbus had opened a probe into the crash.