Provocative Speech Case: Court Grants Interim Bail To Fawad Chaudhry Till Mar 20

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 09:10 PM

A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a provocative speech case till March 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for obtaining the interim relief, besides ordering him to join the investigations.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Waseer heard the bail petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad's counsel argued before the court that his client had been nominated in a provocative speech case registered by Race Course Police. He submitted that all charges leveled against his client were baseless. He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations to prove his innocence.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, granted interim bail to Fawad Chaudhry till March 20 and ordered him to join the investigations.

The Race Course Police had registered a case against Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the complaint of a sub-inspector. The FIR stated that the accused held a press conference at Zaman Park. Due to the presser, the Canal road was blocked and people faced difficulties, it added. The FIR further stated that the accused made a provocative speech against the state institutions during the press conference on March 5.

