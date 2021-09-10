UrduPoint.com

Provocative Speech: Hearing Against Capt Safdar Adjourned Till Oct 15

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

Provocative speech: Hearing against Capt Safdar adjourned till Oct 15

A judicial court Friday adjourned the hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, and other accused till Oct 15, in a case related to delivering of a provocative speech and interference in the government affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A judicial court Friday adjourned the hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, and other accused till Oct 15, in a case related to delivering of a provocative speech and interference in the government affairs.

Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir conducted the case proceedings at the district courts here.

Capt Safdar and another PML-N leader Jahanzeb Awan appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

A case was registered against Capt Safdar and Jahanzeb Awan under Section 1275/19 in Islampura police station for delivering provocative speeches and interfering in the government work.

Challan of the case has been submitted by the police while the accused are on bail.

