Open Menu

Provocative Tweets: Court Sends Khadija Shah To Jail On Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Provocative tweets: Court sends Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand

A local court on Friday sent fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of spreading provocative narrative through social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A local court on Friday sent fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of spreading provocative narrative through social media.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials produced Khadija Shah before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.

The FIA's prosecutor submitted that the accused spread provocative narrative through tweets on May-9 which were still being retweeted. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

However, Khadija Shah's counsel opposed the request, submitting that his client was behind the bars for the past five months.

The court, on completion of arguments by the parties, turned down the request for physical remand and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here, the FIA officials had arrested Khadija Shah from jail ,earlier in the day, and produced before the court.

Related Topics

Jail Social Media Federal Investigation Agency From Court

Recent Stories

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remit ..

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances between Arab region and ..

3 minutes ago
 ADIB releases its Sustainable Finance Framework

ADIB releases its Sustainable Finance Framework

17 minutes ago
 Catalan separatist keeps Spain waiting on governme ..

Catalan separatist keeps Spain waiting on government deal

3 minutes ago
 ADGM to host Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum d ..

ADGM to host Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum during COP28

18 minutes ago
 PPP leader alleged town officer for torture and th ..

PPP leader alleged town officer for torture and threatening

3 minutes ago
 SAU to establish bio health agriculture overseas d ..

SAU to establish bio health agriculture overseas demonstration park

15 seconds ago
Al Bowardi tours Dubai Airshow site

Al Bowardi tours Dubai Airshow site

18 minutes ago
 US hiring slows more than expected with auto strik ..

US hiring slows more than expected with auto strike drag

18 seconds ago
 LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 5 ..

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day of anti-power theft ca ..

3 minutes ago
 France demands Israel explain strike on Gaza Frenc ..

France demands Israel explain strike on Gaza French Institute

3 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety ..

Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety standards in aviation

33 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces new Corporate Tax de ..

Ministry of Finance announces new Corporate Tax decisions related to free zones

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan