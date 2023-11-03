Provocative tweets: Court sends Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand

A local court on Friday sent fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of spreading provocative narrative through social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A local court on Friday sent fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of spreading provocative narrative through social media.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials produced Khadija Shah before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.

The FIA's prosecutor submitted that the accused spread provocative narrative through tweets on May-9 which were still being retweeted. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

However, Khadija Shah's counsel opposed the request, submitting that his client was behind the bars for the past five months.

The court, on completion of arguments by the parties, turned down the request for physical remand and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here, the FIA officials had arrested Khadija Shah from jail ,earlier in the day, and produced before the court.