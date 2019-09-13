UrduPoint.com
Prowa Colleges' Students Boycott Classes Over Unavailability Of Teachers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:34 PM

The students of Government Degree College Purwa here Friday boycotted classes against ban on new admissions in the college and unavailability of subject specialist teachers of Biology, Zoology and Computer Science

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :The students of Government Degree College Purwa here Friday boycotted classes against ban on new admissions in the college and unavailability of subject specialist teachers of Biology, Zoology and Computer Science.

The students carried out protest rally and chanted slogans against college administration.

They marked their protest by blocking Indus Highway Road for an hour and burnt tyres in front of the college.

The police reached on the spot and negotiated with the protesting students who later called off their protest on the assurance that the issues would be discussed in a meeting to be held on Monday among Assistant Commissioner Prowa, College Principal, students and other officers.

