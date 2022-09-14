UrduPoint.com

PR's Gangmen, Coolies To Get Financial Assistance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PR's gangmen, coolies to get financial assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways' gangmen and coolies will get financial assistance for taking part in relief in the flood-hit areas.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique announced the assistance during his visit to Sindh's flood affected areas.

He said the initiative was taken to recognize the services rendered by the coolies and gangmen in such trying times.

The minister also visited flood-hit installations of Pakistan Railways and inspected the railway track of Nawab Shah during his visit.

Saad said extensive efforts were being made to restore trains operation and rehabilitate the Pakistan Railways.

He said the Pakistan Railways and district administrations of Sindh and Balochistan had utilized all available resources to restore train operations in flood affected across the country.

Pakistan Railways, he said, also directed to speed up the rehabilitation process by completing the surveyof the affected installations on war-footing.

Meanwhile, an official of the Pakistan Railways told APP on Wednesday that the technical and non-technical staff of the department was working in three shifts to restore the tracks in the area where the flood water receded.

"The train service between Quetta and Karachi divisions is suspended after railway bridges collapsed and rail tracks were submerged under water due to the flash floods in the region," he noted.

He said the railway service were also suspended in some other areas where seven to eight bridges were damaged due to floods.

The official said the train service could not be restored until the bridges and tracks were cleared off the floodwater.

He said the department had deployed technical bridge staff at various sections for the repair of the damaged bridges and the train operation would only be restored after the completion of the reconstruction work on the bridges.

