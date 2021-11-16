PRs Rwp Division increases surveillance of unmanned railway crossings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Rawalpindi Division on Tuesday enhanced surveillance of the unmanned railway crossings.

According to Superintendent of Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division Inamullah Mehsud, after the tragic accident of school children's van in Sheikhupura, authorities of all the divisions were directed to enhance monitoring of the railway crossings particularly unmanned.

He informed that the instructions were also issued to all the officers concerned of PRs in Rawalpindi Division to personally check all the unmanned level crossings and take strict action against encroachments near the level crossings.

Inamullah Mehsud said that the caution of the drivers of vehicles, crossing the railway crossings can save them from the accidents so the drivers should take special precaution while crossing the railway lines.

The DS warned that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against those found involved in encroachments and illegal constructions near the railway lines.

