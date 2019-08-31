(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday announced that all the employees of Pakistan Railways (PR) under Temporary Labour Appointments (TLA) would be regularized till October 1.

The TLA employees had been working for years in different workshops, he said while addressing a press conference here at the PR Headquarters.

The minister also announced increase in monthly allowance of drivers of passenger trains from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

He said new recruitment through balloting would be held in the next month (September) and senior officers would monitor the hiring process.

Sheikh Rashid said the upgraded Bahawalpur Railway Station would be inaugurated on September 6, followed by those of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on September 7.

He said for smooth operation the PR was making a block of eight trains.

The minister said the special slogans of Kashmir freedom movement would be inscribed on trains to highlight the issue.