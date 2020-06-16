Prudent Chinese policies can save world from new cold war: webinar

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Experts on international relations told a webinar on Tuesday that the world could not afford any cold war in the current circumstances.

The webinar, titled 'Can the world afford another cold war?', was organised by the Pakistan Institute of China Studies, Sargodha University, as part of its summer webinars series.

They said that the perceived threat of rising China had put the US under an imperial fatigue. The Chinese have adopted a policy of a de-ideological method of conducting foreign relations and the country advocates an inclusive global order, based on mutual respect and non-interference. President Donald Trump regime and its election rant might drag the situation into some confrontation, but prudent Chinese response could save the world from a confrontational situation, the experts believed.

The webinar series is aimed at providing an opportunity to go online for the quest for critical thinking by addressing contemporary international and national issues, and their implications on Pakistan. It also aimed to search workable and practically possible solutions to perceived problems in the light of expert opinions.

Dr Hu Shisheng, director Institute for South Asia Studies, China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, Dr Guo Xuetang, director Institute for International Strategy and Policy Analysis, Shanghai University, Dr Filippo Boni, lecturer Department of politics and International Studies, the Open University, UK, Dr Salma Malik from Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University, and Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, vice chancellor Sargodha University, were among the key participants in the webinar. Dr Fazlur Rehman, director PICS, Sargodha University was host of the event.

Dr Hu Shisheng said: "This cold war would be limited and have positive effects on global health issues and governance.

"China has been focusing on strengthening its neighbouring countries; it is largely a source for low-cost consumer goods," he said adding "it has grown into increasingly high-tech economy and industrial espionage to steal a march on competitors, which has frustrated the US administration over growing imbalance in relationships.

" Dr Filippo Boni viewed current US posturing due to Trump regime agenda for election rant. He also believed that even countries like India within the US alliance don't share its version, while wishing to advocate their own agenda. "European approach is not a US-centric way of defining global order. Europeans are appreciative of the BRI [Belt and Road Initiative] to some extent, generating a shared objective of global development. However, the US may continue to adopt a negative way of defining Chinese model of development, especially calling BRI and CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] projects a debt trap," Dr Boni added.

Dr Guo Xuetang said the differences between the United States and China were stark and fundamental. They could barely be managed by negotiations and could never really be assuaged. The ideological confrontation would set the new world order like India was trying to benefit from the US for its own ambitious agenda. He urged the world to work for gross development peace in every region and across the world.

Dr Salma Malik discussed the US aggressive approach towards China and the impacts of push factor on developing countries, particularly the countries of South Asia and Africa. The China-US tussle would offend developing countries militarily and economically, she added.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad summed up the case applying neo-realist theoretical framework, where the current US regime is on a trajectory of confrontation. A military conflict between two sides was less as the big economic exchange existed, so complex interdependence play its part. However, it could be a protracted competition that should be handled by prudent Chinese response, he concluded.