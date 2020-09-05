UrduPoint.com
Prudent Economic Policies Would Bring The Country On Right Track: Ali Khan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:31 PM

Soon the country's economy would be set on the right track to flourish by leaps and bounds owing to the prudent policies of the PTI led government for the provision of economic relief to the masses

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Soon the country's economy would be set on the right track to flourish by leaps and bounds owing to the prudent policies of the PTI led government for the provision of economic relief to the masses.

This was stated by the Chairman NA Standing Committee on IT Ali Khan while talking to media during his public day here on Saturday.

He further said we are in close contact with the masses of the constituency and few elements are creating unrest and politicizing the reconstruction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Abbottabad city would be embarrassed. Many developmental schemes in Abbottabad were in progress while the 2nd phase of KKH reconstruction would be started soon from Fawara Chowk to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC).

Ali Khan stated that the workers and elected representatives of PTI are working together to resolve the issues of the constituency, masses have given us a mandate through their right to vote and now we are serving them.

He said that we are well aware of the issues of district Abbottabad and working for their resolution, soon the second and third phases of KKH reconstruction would be started as during phase one the work was completed from Salhad to Fawara Chowk Abbottabad.

Reconstruction of the KKH would resolve the traffic congestion problem of Abbottabad city and provide relief to the masses and tourists as well.

