UrduPoint.com

Prudent Policies Of PM, PTI Economic Team Bearing Fruit: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:49 PM

Prudent policies of PM, PTI economic team bearing fruit: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said successful strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team were bearing fruit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said successful strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team were bearing fruit.

In a tweet, he said it was good omen that the tax collection has crossed the target from start of the financial year 2021-22.

He said Rs 434 billion revenue was collected in August 2021 which was 85 billion more than the target of Rs 349 billion, adding last year this amount was Rs. 300 billion August.

In July-August 2021, revenue of Rs 850 billion was collected whereas in July-August 2020, the amount was Rs 603 billion.

In the first two months of fiscal year 2021-22, tax collections has increased by 41 per cent, the Minister of State said.

Farrukh Habib said that during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz era, refunds were withheld, advance tax was collected and artificial data was released to hoodwink the masses.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regime gave refunds of Rs 364 billion in the last financial year, the minister said.

He said among other measures taken by the PTI government included prevention of smuggling which had also increased tax net.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister August 2020 Muslim From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Weather, climate disasters surge fivefold in 50 ye ..

Weather, climate disasters surge fivefold in 50 years: UN

1 minute ago
 'A window opened': Recalling Tokyo's first Paralym ..

'A window opened': Recalling Tokyo's first Paralympics

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy, Pentagon Chief Talk Donbas, Cooperation ..

Zelenskyy, Pentagon Chief Talk Donbas, Cooperation in Countering Russia in Black ..

15 minutes ago
 Investigators Open Probe Into Nazi Executions of C ..

Investigators Open Probe Into Nazi Executions of Civilians in Russia's West Duri ..

15 minutes ago
 National Deworming drive 2021 continues in 45 dist ..

National Deworming drive 2021 continues in 45 districts: Wajiha Qamar

15 minutes ago
 European stocks climb at open 1st Sep, 2021

European stocks climb at open 1st Sep, 2021

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.