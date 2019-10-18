Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the outcome of Thursday's By-election in PS-11 has proved that Larkana is no longer PPP's bastion of political power

ISLAMAAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the outcome of Thursday's By-election in PS-11 has proved that Larkana is no longer PPP's bastion of political power.

In a tweet on Friday, she said the narrative of those making hue and cry over rigging stands failed.

She said the PPP's defeat in the by election is sufficient to open their eyes.She said this By-election also carries a lesson for those demanding fresh elections.