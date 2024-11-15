PS Aabpara Arrests 840 Accused, Recovers, Cash, Valuables Worth 71 Miln
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Islamabad Police, Aabpara police station teams have arrested 840 accused involved in various criminal activities over the past 10 months, recovering cash and valuables worth over Rs 71 million
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Police, Aabpara police station teams have arrested 840 accused involved in various criminal activities over the past 10 months, recovering cash and valuables worth over Rs 71 million.
A public relation officer told APP that, during this period, the Aabpara police teams arrested a total of 840 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 71 million from their possession.
As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" movement in the Federal capital, Aabpara police teams arrested 90 drug dealers and seized 09 kilogram hashish, 17 kilogram of heroin, 01 kilogram ice and 3,000 liters of liquor from their possession.
Additionally, Aabpara police teams also conducted extensive operations against those possessing illegal arms and recovered 02 rifles, 36 pistols and 15 daggers from their possession.
Moreover, 29 vehicles and 80 bikes were recovered from vehicle lifters, while 200 absconders, proclaimed offenders and court fugitives were also arrested during the last 10 month.
DIG Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. DIG also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.
Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15."
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway5 minutes ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops5 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka5 minutes ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations11 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers t ..15 minutes ago
-
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress15 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation15 minutes ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered15 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal22 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik22 minutes ago