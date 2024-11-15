Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

PS Aabpara arrests 840 accused, recovers, cash, valuables worth 71 Miln

Islamabad Police, Aabpara police station teams have arrested 840 accused involved in various criminal activities over the past 10 months, recovering cash and valuables worth over Rs 71 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Police, Aabpara police station teams have arrested 840 accused involved in various criminal activities over the past 10 months, recovering cash and valuables worth over Rs 71 million.

A public relation officer told APP that, during this period, the Aabpara police teams arrested a total of 840 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 71 million from their possession.

As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" movement in the Federal capital, Aabpara police teams arrested 90 drug dealers and seized 09 kilogram hashish, 17 kilogram of heroin, 01 kilogram ice and 3,000 liters of liquor from their possession.

Additionally, Aabpara police teams also conducted extensive operations against those possessing illegal arms and recovered 02 rifles, 36 pistols and 15 daggers from their possession.

Moreover, 29 vehicles and 80 bikes were recovered from vehicle lifters, while 200 absconders, proclaimed offenders and court fugitives were also arrested during the last 10 month.

DIG Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. DIG also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.

Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15."

