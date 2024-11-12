PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 10:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Bani Gala police teams have carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security.

A public relations officer told APP on Tuesday that, during this period, the Bani Gala police teams arrested a total of 500 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 12 million from their possession.

Moreover, as part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" movement in the federal capital, Bani Gala police teams arrested 50 drug dealers and seized 13 kilograms of hashish, 16 kilograms of heroin, 01 kilogram of ice, and 170 liters of liquor from their possession.

Additionally, Bani Gala police teams also conducted extensive operations against those possessing illegal arms arrested 50 accused, and recovered 10 rifles, 40 pistols, and 180 rounds of ammunition from their possession.

Indiscriminate operations were also conducted by police against proclaimed offenders, court fugitives, and target offenders, and arrested 200 absconders from various areas.

DIG Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. DIG Raza also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.

Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15."

