P&S Healthcare recovers 300,000 bottles of expired syrup

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman leading an operation in Sundar Industrial state recovered huge cache of expired bottles of syrup on Friday.

In this connection, a warehouse of a company and a private godown had been sealed by the health department under the presence of the Secretary P&S Healthcare.

The special team also got registered a case against culprits in the concerened police station after recovering more than 300,000 syrup bottles of expired medicine.

Muhammad Usman said the company had placed the medicine to sell while syrup bottles have passed more than one year of its expiry date. Two trucks of expired syrups were sold in one million rupees while the rest of the trucks to be sold yet.

Company's godown had been sealed situated in Sunder Industrial Estate, as well as its unit, was sealed in Kot Lakhpatt.

He said that according to law expired medicine must be discarded within one month of its expiry date. He added that expired bottles were being sold after changing its expiry date.