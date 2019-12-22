UrduPoint.com
P&S Healthcare Seals 51 Medicine Manufacturers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare has sealed 51 units on Sunday while inspecting 1,180 medicine manufacturing units within week.

It was said by the P&S Healthcare Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman in a statement issued here that inspection against substandard and fake medicine manufacturers was being monitored by himself.

As per details, 176 medicine samples had been picked over suspected elements, while nine samples were declared illegal over substandard elements. Two cases had been filed against the manufactures over counterfeiting.

He said that 81 cases were referred to the District Quality board as well as five cases to the Provincial Quality Control Board, while 69 cases hwere referred to the Drug Court for persecution.

Muhammad Usman said, for eradication of substandard and fake medicine, precise policies were being constituted as well as crackdowns against counterfeiters.

