PS Hospital Quetta Receives 20 To 30 Bodies Monthly: MS

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PS Hospital Quetta receives 20 to 30 bodies monthly: MS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta Dr. Amin Khan Mandokhail said an average of 20 to 30 dead bodies of terror victims are brought to the mortuary of Civil Hospital in a month which remain in the morgue of the Hospital for up to six months.

He said this while talking to the media during his visit to the morgue of the PS Hospital Quetta on Thursday.

"Two heavy refrigerators have been activated to prevent the corpses from being rotted and spoiled till burial," he said adding in addition, an NGO has assured to provide two more large refrigerators.

The MS said that the condition of the morgue of PS Hospital Quetta was unsatisfactory and for its improvement work has been started on an emergency basis.

"Two large refrigerators at morgue are in perfect condition, as these refrigerators have the capacity to hold 12 dead bodies, but the Sailani Welfare Trust has promised to provide two more large refrigerators for the Hospital", he expressed.

About the due respect given to the corpses brought to hospital, he said that every effort is made to ensure that the corpses brought to the morgue do not contain any aspect of desecration.

He said that PS Hospital Quetta was the largest hospital in the province in terms of OPD where an average of five to seven thousand people were visiting the Hospital daily for treatment. "We are striving hard to make Provincial Sandeman Hospital an exemplary institution by activating all departments of the hospital," he maintained.

