PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Police Koral police station arrested five wanted members of a former jailbird dacoit gang involved in numerous snatching activities and looting citizens on Wednesday.

A public relation officer told APP that the Koral police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of a former jailbird dacoit and snatcher gang.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Saleem, Asad Khan, Kafiat, Sameer and Ehthisham. Police team also recovered 11 stolen motorbikes, cash, LCDs and valuables from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in multiple criminal activities in Koral police station jurisdiction. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The DIG Syed Ali Raza said that, the Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.Citizens are requested to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency help-line “Pucar-15”.

