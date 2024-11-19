Open Menu

PS Koral Arrest 5-member Dacoit Gang, Recover Looted Cash, And Valuables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:29 PM

PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables

Islamabad Police Koral police station arrested five wanted members of a former jailbird dacoit gang involved in numerous snatching activities and looting citizens on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Police Koral police station arrested five wanted members of a former jailbird dacoit gang involved in numerous snatching activities and looting citizens on Wednesday.

A public relation officer told APP that the Koral police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of a former jailbird dacoit and snatcher gang.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Saleem, Asad Khan, Kafiat, Sameer and Ehthisham. Police team also recovered 11 stolen motorbikes, cash, LCDs and valuables from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in multiple criminal activities in Koral police station jurisdiction. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The DIG Syed Ali Raza said that, the Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.Citizens are requested to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency help-line “Pucar-15”.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Criminals All From

Recent Stories

DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas o ..

RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits

2 minutes ago
 Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral coope ..

Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies las ..

Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week

8 minutes ago
 NA speaker urges collective action for safeguardin ..

NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..

8 minutes ago
 US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday ..

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..

8 minutes ago
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Ka ..

Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

8 minutes ago
 Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister K ..

Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif

8 minutes ago
 IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for p ..

IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions

14 minutes ago
 PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s ..

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being

14 minutes ago
 Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending soc ..

Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Gover ..

14 minutes ago
 Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater ..

Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater interest of people in AJK: Co ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan