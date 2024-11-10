Open Menu

PS Koral Arrest 580 Accused In Last 10 Months

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the Koral Police station teams, have conducted an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security.

A public relations officer on Sunday told APP that during this period, the Koral Police arrested a total of 580 individuals involved in various criminal activities, recovering cash and valuables worth over 20 million rupees from their possession.

As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" campaign in the federal capital, Koral police teams arrested 60 drug dealers and seized significant quantities of narcotics, including 12,168 grams of hashish, 15,418 grams of heroin, and 415 liters of liquor.

Additionally, 45 suspects from 19 criminal gangs involved in robbery, theft, burglary, and vehicle and motorcycle theft were apprehended.

Police teams also recovered cash, along with 38 vehicles and motorcycles from these accused individuals.

The Koral Police further conducted operations against illegal firearms possession, recovering three rifles, three carbines, 63 pistols, and six daggers from various suspects.

Moreover, the Koral Police carried out widespread operations against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, and target offenders, resulting in the arrest of 243 individuals.

DIG Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital, asserting that those involved in drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.

Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or through the emergency helpline "Pukar-15

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Vehicle Robbery Criminals Sunday All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

23 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

23 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

23 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan