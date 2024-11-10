PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the Koral Police station teams, have conducted an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security.

A public relations officer on Sunday told APP that during this period, the Koral Police arrested a total of 580 individuals involved in various criminal activities, recovering cash and valuables worth over 20 million rupees from their possession.

As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" campaign in the federal capital, Koral police teams arrested 60 drug dealers and seized significant quantities of narcotics, including 12,168 grams of hashish, 15,418 grams of heroin, and 415 liters of liquor.

Additionally, 45 suspects from 19 criminal gangs involved in robbery, theft, burglary, and vehicle and motorcycle theft were apprehended.

Police teams also recovered cash, along with 38 vehicles and motorcycles from these accused individuals.

The Koral Police further conducted operations against illegal firearms possession, recovering three rifles, three carbines, 63 pistols, and six daggers from various suspects.

Moreover, the Koral Police carried out widespread operations against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, and target offenders, resulting in the arrest of 243 individuals.

DIG Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital, asserting that those involved in drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.

Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or through the emergency helpline "Pukar-15

