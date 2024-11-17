Open Menu

PS Lohi Bher Arrests Suspect, Recovers Kidnapped Woman, 8.5 Miln

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PS Lohi Bher arrests suspect, recovers kidnapped woman, 8.5 miln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Lohi Bher Police Station team conducted a major operation on Sunday, apprehending a suspect involved in a kidnapping and high-profile theft case.

A public relation officer told APP that, a suspect involved in the kidnapping of a woman and a high-profile theft case has been apprehended by Lohi Bher Police.

He added that the suspect was also found with stolen national and foreign Currency, gold jewelry, and prize bonds, with a total value of PKR 8.

5 million.

He said the case has been registered against the suspect at Lohi Bher Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza praised the police team's swift and effective action, ensuring that justice is served.

"All legal formalities will be completed to ensure the suspect receives due punishment," DIG Raza said.

DIG Raza further added, "Comprehensive operations are being conducted against organized and active criminal gangs in the region."

APP/rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Kidnapping Police Station Jewelry Pakistani Rupee Criminals Women Sunday Prize Bond Gold All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

23 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

24 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

24 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan