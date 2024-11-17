PS Lohi Bher arrests suspect, recovers kidnapped woman, 8.5 miln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Lohi Bher Police Station team conducted a major operation on Sunday, apprehending a suspect involved in a kidnapping and high-profile theft case.

A public relation officer told APP that, a suspect involved in the kidnapping of a woman and a high-profile theft case has been apprehended by Lohi Bher Police.

He added that the suspect was also found with stolen national and foreign Currency, gold jewelry, and prize bonds, with a total value of PKR 8.

5 million.

He said the case has been registered against the suspect at Lohi Bher Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza praised the police team's swift and effective action, ensuring that justice is served.

"All legal formalities will be completed to ensure the suspect receives due punishment," DIG Raza said.

DIG Raza further added, "Comprehensive operations are being conducted against organized and active criminal gangs in the region."

APP/rzr-mkz